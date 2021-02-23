Grubauer allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Monday.

All three goals came in a span of 8:13 during the second period, but that was all it took to stick Grubauer with a loss. During a four-game series with Vegas, Grubauer got all four starts and won two of them. He allowed eight goals on 110 shots in that span against one of the league's best teams. The German netminder dropped to 9-4-0 with a 1.78 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 13 outings. With Pavel Francouz (lower body) nowhere near a return, Grubauer will be a workhorse for the foreseeable future. Next up is a home game versus the Wild on Wednesday.