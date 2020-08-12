Grubauer will guard the cage during Wednesday's Game 1 against the Coyotes.

Grubauer was fantastic in his first start of the round-robin round, stopping 31 of 32 shots en route to a 2-1 win over St. Louis, but he struggled in his second start versus Vegas, surrendering four goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss. The 28-year-old netminder will attempt to bounce back and secure his first win of the first round in a matchup with a Coyotes club that racked up 14 goals through four games during its qualifying-round series win over the Predators.