Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets pulled
Grubauer allowed four goals on 14 shots over about 26 minutes before getting pulled in a 5-4 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.
The Sharks scored five of the first six goals of the game, putting the Avalanche in a giant hole. Grubauer yielded four of those scores, giving him his third outing of allowing at least four goals in his last six appearances. Grubauer hasn't exactly taken advantage of his first real opportunity to be a No. 1 goaltender of his career. He is 8-5-3 with an .899 save percentage and a 3.26 GAA in 17 appearances this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Bounces back despite loss•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Mauling at paws of desert dawgs•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Surprise start Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Loses despite playing well•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...