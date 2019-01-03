Grubauer allowed four goals on 14 shots over about 26 minutes before getting pulled in a 5-4 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.

The Sharks scored five of the first six goals of the game, putting the Avalanche in a giant hole. Grubauer yielded four of those scores, giving him his third outing of allowing at least four goals in his last six appearances. Grubauer hasn't exactly taken advantage of his first real opportunity to be a No. 1 goaltender of his career. He is 8-5-3 with an .899 save percentage and a 3.26 GAA in 17 appearances this season.