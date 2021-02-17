Grubauer allowed two goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Grubauer took a hard-luck 1-0 loss in Sunday's meeting between the teams, but he bounced back reasonable well Tuesday. A Nazem Kadri goal in the final minute helped Grubauer notch his eighth win in 11 starts. The German netminder also has a 1.64 GAA and a .936 save percentage this season. The Avalanche are off until Saturday, where they'll face the Golden Knights outdoors on the shore of Lake Tahoe.