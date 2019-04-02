Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod
Grubauer is listed as a player to watch in Rick Sadowski's NHL.com game preview, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home game against the Oilers.
Grubauer has been on a roll recently, compiling a 2-0-1 record in his last three appearances while posting an admirable 2.23 GAA and .935 save percentage over that span. The German netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his 18th win of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Edmonton team that's lost three straight games.
