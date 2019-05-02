Grubauer will guard the cage in Thursday's Game 4 against the Sharks in Colorado, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer was a little shaky during Tuesday's Game 3, surrendering three goals on 30 shots en route to his third loss of this postseason. The German goaltender will look to bounce back and help his team head back to San Jose for Game 5 with the series tied at two games apiece by picking up a much needed victory at home Thursday.