Grubauer will patrol the crease in Wednesday's Game 7 against the Sharks in San Jose, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Grubauer wasn't great in Game 6, allowing three goals on 22 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his fourth home win of the playoffs, helping his team force a do-or-die Game 7. The German netminder will look to keep rolling and help guide his club to an appearance in the Western Conference finals against St. Louis by securing his fourth road victory of this postseason Wednesday.