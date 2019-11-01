Grubauer will be between the pipes at home versus Dallas on Friday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

After starting the season with a 5-0-1 record and 2.79 GAA, Grubauer's game has gotten a little shaky of late, as he is 1-1-1 with a .910 save percentage in his previous three appearances. Still, the netminder has racked up six wins and lost just once in regulation, earning his team 14 points in the standings. With Grubauer in the crease Friday, backup Pavel Francouz figures to take the second game of the back-to-back against Arizona on Saturday.