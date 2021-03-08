Grubauer will be between the pipes for Monday's home tilt versus Arizona, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer went 3-1-0 in his last four appearances along with a 2.24 GAA and one shutout. In his previous matchup with the Coyotes this year, the 29-year-old netminder stopped 23 of 25 shots in a winning effort and will look to continue that trend in Monday's matchup.