Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod Monday
Grubauer will be between the pipes for Monday's Game 6 home clash with San Jose, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Through the first five games of this second-round series, Grubauer has faced an average of 32.2 shots, but maintained a .925 save percentage despite the high volume of rubber. The netminder has been dominate at home in the postseason, where he is 3-1 with a 1.69 GAA, and will no doubt be eager to utilize a home-ice advantage to force a Game 7 back in San Jose on Wednesday.
