Grubauer will start between the pipes for Monday's road game against the Blues.

Grubauer has been on fire in his past seven starts, going 6-0-1 along with a 1.55 GAA and .957 save percentage in that span. The 27-year-old faces a decent matchup against the league's 17th best offense in terms of goals per game (2.95). The German has faced the Blues twice in his career, and is 0-1-1 with a .860 save percentage and 3.95 GAA.