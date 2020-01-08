Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Grubauer will defend the road net in Tuesday's clash against the Rangers, Mike Ashmore of The Trentonian reports.
Grubauer has had some bumps in the road since the holiday break, and he's 2-1-1 with a .901 save percentage over the past four games. He'll catch the Blueshirts in a bit of a cold slump, though, as they've lost three straight games despite compiling nine goals in that stretch.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Finally winning again•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Plenty of support in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Winless skid reaches six games•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding cage against Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.