Grubauer will defend the road net in Tuesday's clash against the Rangers, Mike Ashmore of The Trentonian reports.

Grubauer has had some bumps in the road since the holiday break, and he's 2-1-1 with a .901 save percentage over the past four games. He'll catch the Blueshirts in a bit of a cold slump, though, as they've lost three straight games despite compiling nine goals in that stretch.