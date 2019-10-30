Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Grubauer will be between the pipes at home versus Florida on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer has been stellar to start the year, as he is 6-1-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .920 save percentage. The netminder is backed up by an offense that is scoring a league-leading 4.00 goals per game, but will now be without Mikko Rantanen (lower body) and Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), which means Grubauer will have a much smaller margin of error.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Cruises to easy win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Friday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Handed first loss of season•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Back in win column•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Florida•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.