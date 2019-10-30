Grubauer will be between the pipes at home versus Florida on Wednesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has been stellar to start the year, as he is 6-1-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .920 save percentage. The netminder is backed up by an offense that is scoring a league-leading 4.00 goals per game, but will now be without Mikko Rantanen (lower body) and Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), which means Grubauer will have a much smaller margin of error.