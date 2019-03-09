Grubauer will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Sabres, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Grubauer has been razor sharp in limited action over the past few weeks, posting a superb 0.97 GAA and .969 save percentage in three appearances while compiling a 1-1-0 record over that span. The German netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his 11th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a slumping Sabres team that's gone 2-6-2 in its last 10 games.