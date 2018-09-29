Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets win in home start
Grubauer allowed three goals on 24 shots in Colorado's 4-3 overtime win versus the Wild on Friday.
Grubauer should see a decent workload in 2018-19, his first year with the Avalanche after playing parts of six seasons with the Capitals. Last season, the German-born netminder posted a 15-10-3 record in 28 starts. If you're looking for a solid fantasy handcuff in goal, you could do far worse than Grubauer.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Will get another shot at solving Wild•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Mauled by Wild in preseason loss•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Inks three-year contract with Avs•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: New starter in Colorado?•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Time to be No. 1 goalie elsewhere?•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...