Grubauer allowed three goals on 24 shots in Colorado's 4-3 overtime win versus the Wild on Friday.

Grubauer should see a decent workload in 2018-19, his first year with the Avalanche after playing parts of six seasons with the Capitals. Last season, the German-born netminder posted a 15-10-3 record in 28 starts. If you're looking for a solid fantasy handcuff in goal, you could do far worse than Grubauer.