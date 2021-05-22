Grubauer stopped 31 of 32 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

After a shaky effort in Game 2, Grubauer bounced back with a dominant performance Friday. He's given up just five goals through three games against the Blues, and the solid goaltending has helped the Avalanche take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. The German will probably start Sunday's Game 4 with a chance to complete a sweep and punch the Avalanche's ticket to the second round.