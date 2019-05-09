Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gives up three goals
Grubauer allowed three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 7.
Grubauer was never able to fully recover from a two-goal first period, and Sharks winger Joonas Donskoi's goal in the second frame sealed the Avalanche's fate. Grubauer gave up 18 goals in the series, good for a 2.60 GAA and a .914 save percentage.
