Grubauer will patrol the crease versus the Jets at home Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer is winless in his previous five outings, as he registered a 0-3-1 record and .912 save percentage. With the German netminder struggling, Pavel Francouz has played his way into a split share of the goaltending duties. At this point, Grubauer would need to put together a strong run of form in order to earn back a No. 1 starters' workload.