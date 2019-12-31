Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding cage against Jets
Grubauer will patrol the crease versus the Jets at home Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer is winless in his previous five outings, as he registered a 0-3-1 record and .912 save percentage. With the German netminder struggling, Pavel Francouz has played his way into a split share of the goaltending duties. At this point, Grubauer would need to put together a strong run of form in order to earn back a No. 1 starters' workload.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Best game in over three weeks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Dallas•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Skid hits three games•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting at home Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Fades late Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting between pipes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.