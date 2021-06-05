Grubauer will get the starting nod for Game 3 in Vegas on Friday.

Grubauer has been dominant to start the postseason, going 6-0 with a stellar 1.66 GAA and .943 save percentage. The 29-year-old has allowed just three goals on 66 shots in the last two games against the Golden Knights. Dating back to the regular season, Grubauer has won his last nine starts and hasn't given up more than three goals in a game in over a month.