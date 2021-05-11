Grubauer will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's tilt in Vegas, Peter Baugh of The Athletic report.

Since returning from a five-game absence in April, Grubauer is 3-1-0 while allowing nine goals on 89 shots. The 29-year-old is 3-2-1 with a strong 2.00 GAA and .926 save percentage in six games against the Golden Knights this season. Monday could be a good opportunity for Grubauer as Vegas will only dress 15 skaters.