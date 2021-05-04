Grubauer will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's game in San Jose.
Grubauer returned from a five-game absence Friday and promptly stopped all 21 shots he faced from the Sharks. The 29-year-old is 4-1-0 against San Jose with a stellar .935 save percentage. For the season, he's 26-8-1 with a 1.94 GAA and .922 save percentage in 35 games.
