Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding crease Friday
Grubauer will tend the twine at home versus the Senators on Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer will take the first game of the Avs' back-to-back with Semyon Varlamov likely to be between the pipes for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota. Coach Jared Bednar figures to continue to utilize the 26-year-old Grubauer often, so don't be surprised to see him push for 30-plus starts this season.
