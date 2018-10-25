Grubauer will tend the twine at home versus the Senators on Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Grubauer will take the first game of the Avs' back-to-back with Semyon Varlamov likely to be between the pipes for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota. Coach Jared Bednar figures to continue to utilize the 26-year-old Grubauer often, so don't be surprised to see him push for 30-plus starts this season.