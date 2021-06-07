Grubauer will patrol the blue paint in Sunday's Game 4 clash in Vegas, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Grubauer will continue carrying the workload for the Avalanche. He suffered his first loss of the postseason in Game 3 on Friday, allowing three goals on 43 shots. Still, he's sporting an outstanding 1.86 GAA and .941 save percentage through seven playoff appearances.