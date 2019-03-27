Grubauer will start in the home net Wednesday versus the Golden Knights, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Grubauer has earned his extended run between the pipes after allowing two or fewer goals in each of his last 11 appearances. Since Feb. 12, Grubauer owns a 6-2-1 record to go along with a 1.14 GAA and a .964 save percentage. He will clash with a Golden Knights club that ranks third in the league in scoring during March (3.64 goals per game), though they've scored two or fewer in their last two games, both losses.