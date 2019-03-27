Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding goal again Wednesday
Grubauer will start in the home net Wednesday versus the Golden Knights, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer has earned his extended run between the pipes after allowing two or fewer goals in each of his last 11 appearances. Since Feb. 12, Grubauer owns a 6-2-1 record to go along with a 1.14 GAA and a .964 save percentage. He will clash with a Golden Knights club that ranks third in the league in scoring during March (3.64 goals per game), though they've scored two or fewer in their last two games, both losses.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Unlucky in OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Secures big win against Hawks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Ready to face Blackhawks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Withstands onslaught in key win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes against Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...