Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding goal Tuesday
Grubauer will start in goal Tuesday versus the Sabres in Buffalo, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer, unfortunately, matched a season high with five goals allowed Saturday versus the Flyers, though rust may have played a factor in his first start since Jan. 18. With that out of the way, he'll make his second straight road start as part of the team's five-game road trip, facing a Sabres squad that has notched two or fewer goals in each of its last four games.
