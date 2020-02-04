Grubauer will start in goal Tuesday versus the Sabres in Buffalo, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer, unfortunately, matched a season high with five goals allowed Saturday versus the Flyers, though rust may have played a factor in his first start since Jan. 18. With that out of the way, he'll make his second straight road start as part of the team's five-game road trip, facing a Sabres squad that has notched two or fewer goals in each of its last four games.