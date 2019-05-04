Grubauer will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 5 against the Sharks in San Jose, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer was unbeatable in Thursday's Game 4, turning aside all 32 shots the Sharks fired en route to his first career postseason shutout. The German backstop will look to stay dialed in and help his team return to Colorado for Monday's Game 6 with a chance to close out the series at home by securing his fourth road victory of the playoffs Saturday.