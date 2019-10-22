Grubauer gave up three goals on 25 shots in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Monday.

The 27-year-old played perfectly fine, but finally took his first regulation loss and fell to 5-1-1. Playing behind one of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL provides Grubauer with plenty of support and win potential, and he should remain a strong fantasy option throughout his first full season as a starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories