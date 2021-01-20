Grubauer stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Things got a bit messy for Grubauer as the Kings scored twice in the third period to make it close, but the German netminder held on for the win. It's his second win in three starts, and he's allowed just six goals so far this year. A deep and young defense is doing its job in front of Grubauer, who hasn't had the best consistency despite solid overall numbers. With Pavel Francouz (undisclosed) battling a minor injury, Grubauer will probably start versus the Kings again Thursday.