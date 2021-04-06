Grubauer stopped 21 of 25 shots in Monday's 5-4 win over Minnesota.

Grubauer and the Avalanche appeared to be cruising to an easy win, but leads of 4-1 and 5-2 eventually turned shrunk to a 5-4 lead late in the third period. Grubauer managed to hang on for his fourth straight win and his 12th in the last 13 starts (12-0-1). The 29-year-old is now 23-7-1 on the year with a 1.83 GAA and .926 save percentage. He'll have a day off before Wednesday's rematch with the Wild.