Grubauer will start Wednesday's game against the Oilers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer will look to rebound after posting a clunker in his last start, as he gave up four goals in one period to the Maple Leafs before getting the hook. That result dropped Grubauer to 1-4-1 over his past six starts, and his overall record now sits at 7-5-2. Getting back on track won't be easy against an Oilers team that boasts the league's two leading scorers in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.