Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Hosting Senators
Grubauer will be in goal Tuesday at home against Ottawa, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer has played very well as of late, winning five of his last six starts. He has an excellent matchup in front of him Tuesday, going up against Ottawa who has dropped five straight games and owns a 14-39-4 record in 2019-20.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Outduels Elvis•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Facing off against Columbus•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Keeps rolling in Ottawa•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting against Senators•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Cruises to win over Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.