Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In contention Tuesday
Grubauer (lower body) could be available for Tuesday's road matchup with the Flames.
Grubauer has been sidelined for the last five games due to a lower-body injury. Backup Pavel Francouz (concussion) may also return to the mix for the Avs, though if both netyminders are healthy, one has to imagine Grubauer will get the start. The potential return of Grubauer and Francouz will see Antoine Bibeau and Adam Werner shipped back to AHL Colorado.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Remains unavailable•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Surfaces on IR•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Won't be ready by Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Back at practice•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Sidelined by lower-body issue•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Winless in last three starts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.