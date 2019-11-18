Grubauer (lower body) could be available for Tuesday's road matchup with the Flames.

Grubauer has been sidelined for the last five games due to a lower-body injury. Backup Pavel Francouz (concussion) may also return to the mix for the Avs, though if both netyminders are healthy, one has to imagine Grubauer will get the start. The potential return of Grubauer and Francouz will see Antoine Bibeau and Adam Werner shipped back to AHL Colorado.