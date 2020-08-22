Grubauer will patrol the crease during Saturday's Game 1 against the Stars, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Grubauer was fantastic during the Avalanche's first-round series win over Arizona, picking up four wins while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .953 save percentage. However, he's sure to be tested much more by a Stars team that just potted seven goals in Game 6 of its series against the Flames to advance to the second round.