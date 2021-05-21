Grubauer will defend the blue paint during Friday's Game 3 versus St. Louis on the road.
Grubauer has been sharp through the first two games of the series, picking up back-to-back wins while posting an impressive .931 save percentage. He'll attempt to help the Avalanche secure a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Blues on Friday.
