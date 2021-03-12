Grubauer will get the starting nod versus the Kings at home Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer has been a workhorse for the club this season, having appeared in all but four of the club's 24 contests. In those 20 outings, the 29-year-old netminder is 13-7-0 with three shutouts and a 2.05 GAA. Even once Pavel Francouz (lower body) is cleared to play, the club may be hesitant to mess with Grubauer's workload given his success thus far.