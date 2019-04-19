Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Friday
Grubauer will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 5 matchup with Calgary on the road, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer is riding a three-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.82 GAA and .946 save percentage. The German netminder will need to continue to perform well if he is going to continue to stymie the Flames' high-powered offense that averaged 3.52 goals in the regular season (third highest in the league).
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stops 35 shots in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Solid in Game 3 win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Draws Game 3 start•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stops 35 shots in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting Game 2•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...