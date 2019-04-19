Grubauer will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 5 matchup with Calgary on the road, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Grubauer is riding a three-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.82 GAA and .946 save percentage. The German netminder will need to continue to perform well if he is going to continue to stymie the Flames' high-powered offense that averaged 3.52 goals in the regular season (third highest in the league).