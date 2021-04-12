Grubauer will get the starting nod for Monday's game against Arizona, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Jared Bednar gave Jonas Johansson the last two starts and let Grubauer stay fresh. The 29-year-old is 24-8-1 with a 2.00 GAA and .919 save percentage on the year. He's won four of his five starts against the Coyotes this season, giving up 10 goals on 109 shots.