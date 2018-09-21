Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Saturday
Grubauer will get the starting nod for Saturday's clash with Minnesota.
Grubauer will be making his unofficial Avs' debut after joining the organization via trade in the offseason. The netminder will likely begin the year behind Semyon Varlamov, but should be considered the goaltender of the future for Colorado.
