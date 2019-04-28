Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Sunday
Grubauer will draw the start for Sunday's Game 2 tilt against San Jose, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Grubauer was lit up for four goals on 26 shots in Colorado's Game 1 loss on Friday. The Avalanche are hoping for him to get back to his Round 1 ways where he recorded a 1.90 GAA and .939 save percentage while going 4-1-0.
