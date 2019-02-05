Grubauer will defend the home goal Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer will start just his second game in nearly a month, likely due to some poor play between the pipes. In his last four appearances, the netminder has surrendered at least four goals in three of them. The Blue Jackets are no slouch on the road, owning an even goal differential through 24 contests while averaging three goals per game, so Grubbauer will need to be on top of his game.