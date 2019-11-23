Grubauer will be between the pipes for Saturday's home matchup with Toronto, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer is coming off a loss in his last start, his second game back after missing five with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are coming off a 3-1 win over the Coyotes but previously had lost six in a row. Grubauer has faced Toronto four times in his career and holds a 3-0-0 record against Saturday's visitors.