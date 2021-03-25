Grubauer will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer has been unstoppable of late, stringing together seven straight wins while posting an exceptional 0.59 GAA and .974 save percentage. He'll attempt to secure his 20th victory of the campaign in a difficult road matchup with a Vegas club that's averaging 3.69 goals per game this season, fourth in the NHL.
