Grubauer will be between the pipes for Thursday's road matchup with Minnesota, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer stopped 31 of 33 shots in his first game back from injury against Calgary on Tuesday. The German netminder is 7-3-2 with a .97 save percentage in 12 games this season, but remains on the hunt for his first shutout of the year. The Wild are averaging a league-worst 28.8 shots, which means Grubauer may have to earn a clean sheet in order to provide decent fantasy value in daily contests Thursday.