Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Wednesday
Grubauer will get the starting nod against the Wild at home Wednesday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Grubauer has been relegated to a spot on the bench for the last six contests, but will get a chance to step in for Semyon Varlamov. The 26-year-old Grubauer has struggled of late, as he is 1-3-0 with a 3.94 GAA in his last six outings. If he can put together a strong performance, the netminder could earn himself a few more looks coming out of the All-Star break.
