Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Wednesday
Grubauer will get the starting nod for Wednesday's Game 4 home clash with Calgary, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer gave up a pair of goals in each of his previous two outings while facing a combined 66 shots (.939 save percentage). It was an inconsistent season for the German, as he went 18-9-5 with three shutouts and a 2.64 GAA in 37 appearances and was forced to split time with Semyon Varlamov. The netminder will look to keep rolling versus the Flames' star-studded offense and take a 3-1 series lead Wednesday.
