Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Wednesday
Grubauer will get the starting nod at home versus the Penguins on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Despite not having lost in regulation in his last seven outings (5-0-2), Grubauer is still seeing limited action behind Semyon Varlamov. The 26-year-old's GAA isn't great (3.07), but if he keeps racking up wins, the coaching staff may have no choice but to utilize him more frequently.
