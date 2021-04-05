Grubauer will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Wild, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer is white-hot. He's posted a .950 save percentage, a 1.19 GAA and an 11-0-1 record over his last 12 starts. The 29-year-old faced the Wild twice in that stretch, allowing just one goal on 51 shots. Feel confident starting him in season-long fantasy formats.