Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In net versus Boston
Grubauer is the projected starter for Thursday's tilt with Boston.
The visiting Bruins have won their first three games, but they've only scored seven goals in doing so. Meanwhile, Grubauer has thrived as the clear-cut starter for the Avalanche, going 2-0-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .918 save percentage.
