Grubauer allowed three goals on 14 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

It took just nine shots for the Coyotes to score their three goals, resulting in a season-worst .786 save percentage for the 29-year-old netminder. Grubauer, who had strung together back-to-back strong outings in his two previous starts, still owns a stellar 12-6-0 record with a 2.06 GAA and .921 save percentage. Look for him to get the starting nod in Wednesday's rematch.